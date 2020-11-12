Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tom Johnson
1950 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1950
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Tom Johnson's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay in Sturgeon Bay, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tom in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC
1414 Michigan Street | P.O. Box 6, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin 54235
Funeral services provided by:
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.