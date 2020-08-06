Tom Tomoaki Nagao (93) passed away August 3, 2020 at the Chancellor Gardens Memory Care Center in Clearfield, Utah, surrounded by his family.



The youngest of four, Tom was born September 19, 1926 to Japanese immigrants, Umataro Nagao and Omune Yoshimura in Honeyville, Utah. He first met June Teruko Hirabayashi when she needed support on her roller skates at the skating rink. They were married on January 16, 1954, and Tom's loving support continued throughout their marriage, evidenced by his

support through her many health challenges; her heart transplant, and many trips to the hospital.



Tom graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Photography School in Maryland. He grew up working hard on their family farm, and at the age of 19 served overseas as a firefighter in the United States Army during the end of WWII and became an expert marksman. When he returned home to the family farm, he continued pursuing countless skills and talents. He was a

fisherman, a golfer, a mechanic, a welder, an inventor, a fixer of anything, and he loved creating things. He enjoyed trips to Wendover with friends and family. Tom was always active in the Buddhist Church and held many positions at the Honeyville Buddhist Church.



Tom is survived by his children: Christine (Kirk) Gardner, Kent (Jill) Nagao, Debbie (Wes) Koga;



his 6 grandchildren: Sasha (Chris) Witte, Braden (Starr) Jenkins, Josh (Lacey) Nagao, Kevin



Koga, Scott (Alexis) Nagao, Shawn (Camille) Koga, 23 great grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his wife, June Teruko Hirabayashi; mother, Omune Yoshimura



Nagao; father, Umataro Nagao; brother, Hiro Nagao; brother, Koji Nagao; and sister, Fumie



Koga.



On Friday, August 7th a viewing for friends and family will be held at Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, 205 S 100 E from 6-8 pm. Because of Covid 19, please wear a mask. The funeral service will begin Saturday, August 8th at 2 pm for immediate family only. A live broadcast can be accessed at the Myers Mortuary website with the link below. This can be viewed any time after the services. Interment will follow at the Honeyville Cemetery.



The family sends deep appreciation to the staff at Chancellor Gardens and Symbii for laughing with Dad, providing exceptional care for him, and forming friendships with our whole family.





