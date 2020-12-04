Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tom Stewart
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1950
DIED
November 16, 2020
Tom Stewart's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin in Dublin, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tom in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Marshall & Erlewein- Lewisville Chapel
115 Main Street, Lewisville, Indiana 47352
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.