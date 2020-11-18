Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tom Wanko
1950 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1950
DIED
October 31, 2020
Tom Wanko's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parkwyn Funeral Home in Berwyn, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tom in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parkwyn Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Parkwyn Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parkwyn Funeral Home and Crematory
6901 West Roosevelt Road, Berwyn, Illinois 60402
Funeral services provided by:
Parkwyn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.