Tomas Alejo
1946 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1946
DIED
October 9, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Tomas Alejo's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mehl's Colonial Chapel in Watsonville, CA .

Published by Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mehls Colonial Chapel
222 East Lake Ave., Watsonville, California 95076
Oct
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mehls Colonial Chapel
222 East Lake Ave., Watsonville, California 95076
Oct
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pajaro Valley Memorial Park
127 Hecker Pass Rd., Watsonville, California 95076
Funeral services provided by:
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
