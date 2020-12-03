Menu
Tommie Arnold
1958 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1958
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Tommie Arnold's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Edwards Funeral Service in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Edwards Funeral Service website.

Published by Edwards Funeral Service on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Greenlawn Cemetery
1000 Greenlawn Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43223
