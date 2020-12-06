Menu
Tommie Farnham
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1936
DIED
November 10, 2020
Tommie Farnham's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville in Greenville, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tommie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville website.

Published by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church
408 Bethel Church Road, Honoraville, Alabama 36042
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church
408 Bethel Church Road, Honoraville, Alabama 36042
Funeral services provided by:
Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville
