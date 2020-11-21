Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tommy Combs
1963 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1963
DIED
November 16, 2020
Tommy Combs's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bales' Funeral Home in Camden, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tommy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bales' Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bales' Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bales' Funeral Home
249 N. Main St., Camden, Ohio 45311
Nov
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bales' Funeral Home
249 N. Main St., Camden, Ohio 45311
Funeral services provided by:
Bales' Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.