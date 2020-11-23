Menu
Tommy Crisp
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1936
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
Special Olympics
U.S. Army
Tommy Crisp's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Claremore, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tommy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center website.

Published by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Oakhaven Memorial Gardens
801 S. Normal, Claremore, Oklahoma 74017
Funeral services provided by:
Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center
