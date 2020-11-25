Menu
Tommy Pacheco
1950 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1950
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Box Elder High School
Cub Scouts
Salt Lake City Temple
The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints
Utah State University
Tommy Pacheco's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tommy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Published by Myers Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Brigham City
205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah 84302
Nov
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Brigham City
205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah 84302
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
