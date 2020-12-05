Menu
Tommy White
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1953
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Okinawa
US Army
Tommy White's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence A. Jones and Son Funeral Chapel-Kansas in Kansas City, KS .

Published by Lawrence A. Jones and Son Funeral Chapel-Kansas on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Lawrence A. Jones and Sons Kansas City, Kansas
2065 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lawrence A. Jones and Sons Kansas City, Kansas
2065 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence A. Jones and Son Funeral Chapel-Kansas
