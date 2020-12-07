Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tony Beasley
1965 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1965
DIED
December 5, 2020
Tony Beasley's passing at the age of 55 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Coats in Coats, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tony in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Coats website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Coats on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel, Coats
90 W. Stewart St., Coats, North Carolina 27521
Funeral services provided by:
Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Coats
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.