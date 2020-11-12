Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tony Morrow
1965 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1965
DIED
November 8, 2020
Tony Morrow's passing at the age of 55 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc in Burlington, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tony in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sharpe Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc,
520 Rosenwald St., Burlington, North Carolina 27217
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc,
520 Rosenwald St., Burlington, North Carolina 27217
Nov
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc,
520 Rosenwald St., Burlington, North Carolina 27217
Funeral services provided by:
Sharpe Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
He was my best friend. The 12 years we was together he made me laugh and cry. Love you tony.
Sandra Mckinney
November 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tony Poteat
Friend
November 10, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Tony's passing. He was a hard working man, a good friend to alot of people. He will be missed. Praying for the family.
Janet Mckinney
Friend
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sherry Blankenship
November 10, 2020
Tony was a kind hearted person. He would give you what ever you ask him for. I shared many memories of him. He was funny and witty always would make you laugh and always kept a smile on his face. He nicknamed me "T" He dated my sister for a number of years which two children came about two beautiful daughters which he was very proud of he always said they were his heart. I also dated his brother George Jr."bones" everyone called his brother. His brother loved his little brother they were real close. I had a lot of good times with Tony I will never forget him he will always be on my mind forever and that big infectious smile he had always. He will surely be missed by me and all others. I pray for his sweet Mother and the rest of his precious Family that God guide them and give them peace and strength through this sorrow. My heart is broken from the passing of my brother Tony. Rest in the arms of our heavenly father Tony (ToJo) as I called him. I miss you.
Terry Lynn- Mitchell
Friend
November 10, 2020