Tony was a kind hearted person. He would give you what ever you ask him for. I shared many memories of him. He was funny and witty always would make you laugh and always kept a smile on his face. He nicknamed me "T" He dated my sister for a number of years which two children came about two beautiful daughters which he was very proud of he always said they were his heart. I also dated his brother George Jr."bones" everyone called his brother. His brother loved his little brother they were real close. I had a lot of good times with Tony I will never forget him he will always be on my mind forever and that big infectious smile he had always. He will surely be missed by me and all others. I pray for his sweet Mother and the rest of his precious Family that God guide them and give them peace and strength through this sorrow. My heart is broken from the passing of my brother Tony. Rest in the arms of our heavenly father Tony (ToJo) as I called him. I miss you.

Terry Lynn- Mitchell Friend November 10, 2020