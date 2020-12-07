Menu
Tony Scruggs
1961 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1961
DIED
November 30, 2020
Tony Scruggs's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Funeral Home in Cedar Hill, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sacred Funeral Home
1395 N. Highway 67 South, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
8100 Fireside Drive, Dallas, Texas 75217
Funeral services provided by:
Sacred Funeral Home
