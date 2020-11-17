Menu
Tony Snipes
1952 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1952
DIED
November 12, 2020
Tony Snipes's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riggs Funeral Home in Guyton, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Hwy 119 South, Guyton, Georgia 31312
Nov
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Hwy 119 South, Guyton, Georgia 31312
Funeral services provided by:
Riggs Funeral Home
