Tosca Kessler
1926 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1926
DIED
November 9, 2020
Tosca Kessler's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd in Mansfield, OH .

Published by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E, Mansfield, OH 44905
Nov
13
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E, Mansfield, OH 44905
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
