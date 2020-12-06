Menu
Towana Gober
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1934
DIED
December 3, 2020
Towana Gober's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh in Tecumseh, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
210 W. Walnut, Tecumseh, Oklahoma 74873
Dec
9
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Tecumseh Cemetery
18800 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, Oklahoma 74801
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh
