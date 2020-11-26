Menu
Traci Yadav
1968 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1968
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Traci Yadav's passing at the age of 52 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS .

Published by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home Pascagoula
4811 Telephone Rd, Pascagoula, Mississippi 39567
Nov
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home Pascagoula
4811 Telephone Rd, Pascagoula, Mississippi 39567
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
November 26, 2020