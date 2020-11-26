Traci Yadav's passing at the age of 52 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Traci in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home website.