Tracie Poche
1924 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1924
DIED
November 22, 2020
Tracie Poche's passing at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin in Elgin, TX .

Published by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME
712 North Avenue C, Elgin, Texas 78621
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME
712 North Avenue C, Elgin, Texas 78621
