On September 25, 2020 Tracy Keith Barton lost his life at age 59, when he succumbed to his battle with depression and anxiety.



Tracy was born August 14, 1961 in Ogden, Utah. He was a beloved father of two children.



Tracy worked as a mechanic with Westland Ford for over 30 years. He was a smart man with an infectious smile. He loved to work on his own vehicles; five cars, one truck and a motorhome. He enjoyed the heat of the summer; spending most of his time in the garden, swimming pool or off camping with his dog(s).



Tracy was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine and father, Lewis. He is survived by his two children, Joshua & Christine, one granddaughter, Evelyn, five brothers; Jon, Geoff, Glenn, Mitch & Douglas and one sister, Carolynn.



A visitation will be held October 15, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy UT 84067. Followed by Graveside Services at 2:00 p.m. at Roy City Cemetery, 5200 South 2300 West, Roy UT 84067.



