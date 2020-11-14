Tracy Rubbo's passing at the age of 53 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phillips Funeral Home in Paragould, AR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tracy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Phillips Funeral Home website.
Published by Phillips Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
