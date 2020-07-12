Travis Gene Davidson, 35, passed away on July 9, 2020. He was born January 29, 1985 in Ogden, Utah to Kenneth Howard and Teresa Kae Stokes Davidson. Travis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



He attended TH Bell Junior High School and graduated from Bonneville High School.



Travis married Marie Buchmuller on March 24, 2007. They raised two children Tavin and Noah.



He worked as an IT Specialist for the IRS. Travis could solve almost any computer problem.



Travis loved the outdoors, four wheeling, camping, fishing with his kids, his dogs, U of U football, and playing video games. He was very analytical and loved researching different topics; he had a plethora of knowledge and was a spirited debater. Most of all, Travis loved his family: his wife, children, parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews.



He is survived by his parents, wife, children, and siblings: Kyle (Breeann), Taylor (Amanda), Alicia (Chuck) Miller.



Travis was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother Jared.



Donations can be made at America First Credit Union towards a trust for his children.



Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 17th, at Myers Mortuary of Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.