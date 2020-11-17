Travis DeFurr's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mack Eppinger & Sons Funeral Service in Cartersville, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Travis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mack Eppinger & Sons Funeral Service website.
Published by Mack Eppinger & Sons Funeral Service on Nov. 17, 2020.
