Travis Lee
1992 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1992
DIED
November 18, 2020
Travis Lee's passing at the age of 28 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Allen Funeral Chapel in Ridgeland, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Allen Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Allen Funeral Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Allen Funeral Home Complex (Outside)
8881 Coosaw Scenic Drive, Coosawhatchie, South Carolina 29936
Nov
30
Burial
4:00p.m.
Purrysburg Cemetery
1 Purrysburg road, Hardeeville, South Carolina 29927
Funeral services provided by:
Allen Funeral Chapel
