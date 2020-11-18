Menu
Tre'Vonn Richmond
2003 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 2003
DIED
October 30, 2020
Tre'Vonn Richmond's passing at the age of 17 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor in Benton Harbor, MI .

Published by Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Robbins Brothers Funeral Home
204 S Fair Avenue, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Robbins Brothers Funeral Home
204 S Fair Avenue, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022
Funeral services provided by:
Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor
