Trent Thomson, age 43, passed away peacefully in his home in Layton, UT on August 12, 2020. He was a beloved brother, son, and uncle. He was born on February 8, 1977 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gary and Ina Mae Thomson. He lived most of his life in Davis County, Utah except for the ages 8 through 15 in Apple Valley, California. He graduated from Davis High School in 1995.



Trent served an LDS mission to Rome, Italy. He especially loved being with his nieces and nephews. He liked to play all sports and games with his family and friends. He was the best at making his family and friends laugh.



We are happy to know he is reunited with our family members who have passed on.



He is survived by his parents Greg and Ina Mae Smith and Gary Thomson. He is also survived by seven siblings: Marshall (Chaunte') of Layton, UT, Kenny (Linley) of North Salt Lake, UT, Matthew Pete (Brittney) of Centerville, UT, Tiffany (James) Packer of Kaysville, UT, Lindi (Danny) Wall of Farmington, UT, Katie (Chester) Booth of Layton, UT, and Lexie Thomson of Layton, UT. Ten nephews and eleven nieces also survive him. Proceeded in death by his niece Kylee Wall.



Funeral services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Snow Canyon Chapel, 2455 N. Valley View Dr., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.



Interment, Randolph Utah Cemetery.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.