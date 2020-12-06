Menu
Trenton Goff
1962 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1962
DIED
December 4, 2020
Trenton Goff's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home in Rochester, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home
1101 Jefferson Street, Rochester, Indiana 46975
Dec
9
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home
1101 Jefferson Street, Rochester, Indiana 46975
Funeral services provided by:
Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
