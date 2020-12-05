Menu
Trevor Clarey
1975 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1975
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Trevor Clarey's passing at the age of 45 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Curtis Funeral Home in Thomson, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Trevor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Curtis Funeral Home website.

Published by Curtis Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Curtis Funeral Home
