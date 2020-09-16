Trevor Arie Dykes passed away September 12, 2020. He was born June 4, 1989 to Jeffrey Michael Dykes and Didia Julianna Butler in Ogden, Utah. He graduated high school from Penn Foster and also took some college courses to advance his music career from them.



Trevor was an artist with his fiancée Danielle; his artist name is 4Tre, he also was a recording artist, singer, song writer, rapper, music producer and sound engineer; but he also could have been a stand-up comedian, he was hilarious. He loved all outdoor activities including hiking. He loved his dogs and all pets, which showed in his work at Myers Pets at Peace Crematory.



Trevor had style. He always helped everyone with advice or hard work. He was a caregiver which included helping care for his grandma and grandpa before they passed away.



He loved his family and friends and he will be missed by all who knew him.



Trevor is survived by his fiancée Danielle and baby on the way; his parents Jeffrey Michael Dykes and Didia Julianna Maggiora (Michael); grandparents Michael Dykes (Alice Shaffer) and Louise Butler; siblings Christopher Brandon Dykes, Bryan Jeffrey Dykes, Devon Tyler Dykes (Nicole), Micail Alexandra Maggiora and Micah Ashleigh Maggiora. He was preceded in death by his Aunt Lorinda, Uncle Pascal, cousin Pascal, nephew Lucian Dykes, Grandpa William Butler and Grandma Kay Beth Koldewyn Dykes.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.