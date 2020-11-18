Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Trevor Robinson
1999 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1999
DIED
November 15, 2020
Trevor Robinson's passing at the age of 20 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Trevor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Funeral services provided by:
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.