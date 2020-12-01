Menu
Tricia Herbel
1972 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1972
DIED
November 21, 2020
Tricia Herbel's passing at the age of 48 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home website.

Published by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE 68504
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
Tricia, a Beautiful soul, I was privileged to know and work with. Rest in Peace.
Clara Arfmann
November 27, 2020
Prayers and thoughts for you and all of your family and may God wrap his arms around you today.
Brad and Teresa Hoskinson
November 27, 2020
Dear Sherry & Ted, I am so sorry about your daughter Tricia pass away last Saturday. My sympathy go out to you and your family.
Janis Kingham
November 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss.
Jen Metcalf
November 25, 2020