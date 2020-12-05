Trina Phillips's passing at the age of 57 on Sunday, August 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE in Toledo, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Trina in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE website.
Published by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE on Dec. 5, 2020.
