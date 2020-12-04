Menu
Tristan Stavee
1997 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1997
DIED
November 29, 2020
Tristan Stavee's passing at the age of 23 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tristan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home website.

Published by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Dec
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral services provided by:
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
