Tristan Kade Strange, 24, passed away June 18th, 2020 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed after a lifelong battle with Barth Syndrome.Tristan was born in Brigham City, Utah on March 11, 1996 to Stacy Shepherd and Jason Strange. He grew up in Clinton, Utah and attended Clearfield High School.Tristan will be remembered for his contagious smile, kind heart, late night texts, joyriding and making everyone around him feel important.Tristan enjoyed life and liked to stay busy. Whether it was playing Call of Duty and eating Beto's burritos with his dad, going camping at Bear Lake and listening to music with his mom, playing Xbox or fishing with his big brother Braeden or grabbing a bite to eat and having deep conversations with his little brother Shaedan, he enjoyed it all! He also was very passionate about cars and loved going to car meets with all his friends, especially with Cole Rogers and Jared Hill. He also loved football and was always rooting on his teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Utah Utes.The most important thing to him though, was his daughter Legacy. She will be his greatest legacy…Tristan was a member of the LDS church and loved God with all his heart. We are at peace in knowing he is in heaven enjoying a new and healthy body and in pain no more.Tristan is survived by his daughter Legacy Strange; parents Stacy Shepherd and Jason Strange; brothers Braeden (Bailey) Strange and Shaedan Strange; nephew Aston Strange; grandma Alana (Doug) Wilson; grandpa Norman (Vicky) Strange, grandpa Greg (Sandra) Shepherd; grandma Drena (Jeff) Hauser; aunt Andrea (Dom) Fresques; aunt Krysta (AR) Seamons; cousin Chloe Seamons; aunt Casie (Scott) Oldwage; uncle Greg Jr (Angie) Shepherd; aunt Brandi Shepherd and many other family members.Tristan is preceded in death by his great grandma and great grandpa Barnard.On June 24th, 2020 there will be a gathering to celebrate Tristan's life at Myers Mortuary in Roy, Utah between 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.Please make any donations to his go fund me account. Thank you to everyone who has already donated to Tristan.