Trofimina Gagliardi
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1927
DIED
November 25, 2020
Trofimina Gagliardi's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Washington Memorial Funeral Home in North Haven, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home website.

Published by Washington Memorial Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:15a.m. - 12:15p.m.
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473
Dec
2
Funeral
12:30p.m.
Funeral procession will leave from the funeral home
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish (St. Bernadette Church)
385 Townsend Ave., New Haven, Connecticut
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
we were just remembering two weeks ago about all the fun we had the last 20 years of our friendship. most people would have a tough time deciding which was the best but not me and Mamie. New Orleans won out. when we got to our hotel we went for a walk in the dark just a block when we turned the corner. We discovered "BOURBON STREET". We introduced the rest of our group to it and the famous "HURICANE". Next day at lunch "Rachell Ray" was filming her show and took a picture with us. This experience will live forever in my memory as well as my
dear Mamie's friendship. Love , Pauline
Pauline C. Condon Condon
Friend
December 1, 2020
She was like a second mother to me such a great person my thoughts and prayers go out to family so sorry for your loss
Karen Wysocki
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Addie, my deepest sympathy to you and your family for the loss of your sister. You are in my prayers and my thoughts.
JAN A LOUGAL
Friend
November 30, 2020
Although I did not know Trofimina, knowing that she worked at Pegnataro’s and the Villanova Restaurant brought back so many memories. My parents used to shop there when I was young boy. In 1967 my late wife and I got married and the reception was held at the Villanova Restaurant. I am very sorry for your loss.
Edward J Mattei
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
Dear Marla and family, please accept my sincere condolences.

Michelle Carbone-Crosby
Michelle Crosby
Friend
November 29, 2020