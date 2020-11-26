Menu
Troy Bush
1972 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1972
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Troy Bush's passing at the age of 48 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes in South Bend, IN .

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.