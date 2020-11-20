Menu
Troy Davis
1956 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1956
DIED
November 14, 2020
Troy Davis's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Troy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roger @ Nancy Ausin
Neighbor
November 16, 2020