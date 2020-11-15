Troy Johnson's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge in Rutledge, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Troy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge website.
Published by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge on Nov. 15, 2020.
