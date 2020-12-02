Troy S. Nessen "Doughboy" passed away November 30, 2020 in Ogden, Utah at the age of 58. He was born on July 3, 1962 to Ray Edgar Nessen and Jeanene Spackman in Brigham City, Utah.



Doughboy attended Ogden city schools and graduated from Ben Lomond High School. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a lifetime construction worker. While driving a dump truck for Busenbark Construction he met Hollie Busenbark, the mother of his sons. He spent most of his career working at Nix Construction, spent time at ABC Construction, and finished his career at Toncco.



He enjoyed the Raiders, pheasant hunting, camping, and loved spending time with his grandkids and loved ones. Doughboy had the biggest heart. He loved with everything he had and would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it.



The family would like to thank the first responders of Ogden City. They would also like to thank Pam Wygal, Breken Deuel, and John Hoyt for their initial efforts and Keri Berrett for her assistance with the Obituary. And finally, a heartfelt thank you to the Nix family for playing such a special role in Troy's life.



Doughboy is survived by his sons Dillon (Shelby) Nessen; Colt (Jodie) Nessen; 3 grandchildren Carter, Jaxton and Calliope; siblings Pam (Ed) Wygal; Kenneth (Andrea) Nessen; Donnell (John) Hoyt and Cathy Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Jeanene Nessen; sister Debra and her husband Sam DeVries.







A viewing will be held Friday, December 4th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.



In lieu of flowers, for those who are inclined, an account has been set up by the family for donations to go towards funeral cost. Donations can be made through pay pal by clicking the following link, https://paypal.me/pools/c/8uOnxTxZT9

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.