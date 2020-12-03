Menu
Troy Nessen
1962 - 2020
BORN
July 3, 1962
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Ben Lomond High School
Latter-Day Saints
The Church Of Jesus Christ
Troy Nessen's passing at the age of 58 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Ogden, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dec
4
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Ogden
845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84404
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
