Troy Kelton Price
1960 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1960
DIED
July 27, 2020
ABOUT
Bountiful City Cemetery
Troy Kelton Price passed away Monday July 27 2020 in Clearfield Utah Troy was born in Salt Lake City Utah September 16, 1960 to James Scott Price and Shirley G Truman. Preceded in death by his older brother Jamie, father James, and mother Shirley. Survived by older sister Debbie and younger brother Terry. He will be dearly missed by friends and family. Graveside Services will be held Monday, August 3rd at 10 AM at Bountiful City Cemetery located at 2224 So 200 W Bountiful Utah 84010, Gravesite is on Aspen Lane.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Bountiful City Cemetery
2224 So 200 W, Bountiful , Utah
Funeral services provided by:
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
