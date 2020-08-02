Troy Kelton Price passed away Monday July 27 2020 in Clearfield Utah Troy was born in Salt Lake City Utah September 16, 1960 to James Scott Price and Shirley G Truman. Preceded in death by his older brother Jamie, father James, and mother Shirley. Survived by older sister Debbie and younger brother Terry. He will be dearly missed by friends and family. Graveside Services will be held Monday, August 3rd at 10 AM at Bountiful City Cemetery located at 2224 So 200 W Bountiful Utah 84010, Gravesite is on Aspen Lane.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.