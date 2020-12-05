Troy Wilburn's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Durst Funeral Home, P.A. in Frostburg, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Troy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Durst Funeral Home, P.A. website.
Published by Durst Funeral Home, P.A. on Dec. 5, 2020.
