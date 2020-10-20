Trudy Jill Whiteley

1947-2020



Syracuse/Farr West-UT Trudy Jill Whiteley passed away on October 18, 2020 due to complications of the horrible Alzheimer's disease at the young age of 73. Jill was the daughter of Arnold and Trudice Craythorn. She was the third of six children. Lynn Craythorn-married to Patricia Craythorn, Terry Ellis-married to Mick Ellis, Kevan Craythorn-married to Debbie Craythorn, Don Craythorn & Craig Craythorn-married to Becky Craythorn. She is survived by two lovely daughters; Gina Platter-married to Dexter Platter and Yvette Icy Rivera-married to Rudy Rivera. She had four wonderful grandchildren; Dominique Rivera, Taven Rivera, DextieAnn Platter and Malina Trudice Platter. She also has several friends, nieces and nephews that will miss her witty humor and sarcasm.



She graduated with a Nursing degree from Weber State University. She worked her entire nursing and nurse management career at McKay Dee Hospital and Surgical Center. Jill had many achievements from being a single parent and holding down a full-time job to moving up into a management position in the OR without having to obtain any additional education.

Jill loved spending time with her family and grandkids and she also loved to go camping, water skiing, snow skiing and boating. Jill had a very unique sense of humor and loved to collect funny memes and cards that she would give to her loved ones.

A phrase that Jill was known for saying was; "This Too Will Pass" and that is what she would want her loved ones to remember.

Graveside services will be held at West Point Cemetery 80 N 4000 W, West Point, UT 84015 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Please follow Covid guidelines. Any additional inquiries can be made at Russon Mortuary (801) 825-3655.

Once, Covid is no longer an issue the family wants to have a Celebration of Life Party in honor of Jill. The date and venue will be determined at a later time.



The family would like to thank Ashby Health and Hospice, Davis Hospital and Medical Center staff and CNS Hospice staff for all their assistance and to all the family and friends that were able to help and give us support.

Published by Russon Mortuary & Crematory - Syracuse from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.