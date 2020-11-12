Menu
Truman Gregory
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1933
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Truman Gregory's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Crossroads Church
6901 E. Highway 191, Odessa, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
