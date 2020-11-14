Menu
Tucker Morris
1993 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1993
DIED
October 26, 2020
ABOUT
university of maryland
Tucker Morris's passing at the age of 26 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home in Trumbull, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tucker in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home website.

Published by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
