Tullio Pieretti
Of Pittsburgh, age 93, peacefully on November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carla (Tambellini) Pieretti; loving father of Clark Pieretti, Robert "Archie" (Pammy) Pieretti, and Tamara Pieretti Nicholas; "Nonno" to Brook, Blake, Paige, Alessandra, Marco, and Cristiana; brother of the late Umberto, Umiliana, and Giuseppe. Survived by his sister Giovanna who resides in Lucca.
Tullio was a kind, gentle and loving man. He was born in Lucca, Italy in 1927. In 1955, shortly after marrying his beautiful wife and expecting their first child, they set sail to pursue their American dream. His first job at a local restaurant is where he worked hard to overcome the language barrier. He then became a bartender at Tambellini's Wood Street followed by Piccolo Mondo where he served happily, always with a smile, for 30+ years until his retirement. He was a humble, very hard-working family man, and proud that he instilled those values in his children. His favorite and most cherished times were sharing a good meal with his family. He loved his pristine yard and garden, playing cards and bocci, cappuccino, honey on his toast, and he always carried a comb in his back pocket to keep himself looking dapper. He will be missed by many including; his brother-in-law and best friend Giancarlo Tambellini, his remaining family in Italy, his buddies at the coffee shop in the strip, his friends and neighbors on Palm Beach Avenue, fellow residents at Fair Oaks, and Luna his loyal dog who sat by his side for many years.
Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family will be received on Monday 6-8 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave, Dormont, 412-531-4000. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Catherine of Siena - St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish on Tues. 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Followed by interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. If you plan to attend, the family stresses the importance of COVID protocols being followed, including mask wearing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, //act.alz.org/donate.
