Twain Carter
1929 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1929
DIED
November 3, 2020
ABOUT
LDS Church
Morgan High School
Salt Lake City LDS Temple
U.S. Army
Twain Carter's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Mortuary - Morgan in Morgan, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Mortuary - Morgan website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
South Morgan Cemetery
350 South State Street, Morgan, Utah 84050
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Mortuary - Morgan
