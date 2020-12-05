Menu
Twila Parkhurst
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1939
DIED
November 19, 2020
Twila Parkhurst's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home in Ottawa, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home website.

Published by Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
325 S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Kansas 66067
Funeral services provided by:
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
