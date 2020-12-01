Menu
Tyere Walls
1929 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1929
DIED
November 21, 2020
Tyere Walls's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE in Milledgeville, GA .

Published by Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Walls Cemetery
Jones Chapel Church Road, Sparta, Georgia 31087
Funeral services provided by:
Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE
