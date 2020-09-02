Tyler Jesse Beus
November 8, 1982 ~ August 25, 2020
Tyler "Blue" Beus, 37, of Edmond, Oklahoma passed away on August 25, 2020. Tyler was born in Ogden, Utah, to Danny Kent Beus and Kathryn Goldie Cheney. Tyler grew up one of six children. As a child, he loved to spend time exploring nature and testing his survival skills. Tyler was a proud member of the FFA and adored his pot belly pig, Duke, and pygmy goats, Gus and Bob.
Tyler served in the Boston Massachusetts Mission for The Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints from 2002 to 2004. Tyler was instrumental in spreading the good word and touched many lives.
Tyler had the desire to serve and joined the United States Marine Corps in March 2004. He attended recruit training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Tyler went on to graduate from the Infantry Training Battalion at the School of Infantry becoming a Basic Rifleman. Afterward he was assigned to the Reconnaissance Indoctrination Platoon at 1st Reconnaissance Battalion and then attended the Basic Reconnaissance Course. After graduating Basic Reconnaissance Course in April 2005, Tyler continued his reconnaissance training and completed SERE Level C as well as Basic Airborne "Jump" School in 2006. Tyler was then assigned to 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, where he deployed in 2006 to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Upon his return in May 2007, Tyler was assigned to 1st Platoon, 4th Force Reconnaissance Company where he completed a full Direct Action-Force Reconnaissance pre-deployment work-up followed by his second deployment to Iraq, attached to Echo Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion. While at 4th Force Reconnaissance Company, Tyler was meritoriously promoted to Corporal and received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his exemplary work ethic during pre-deployment training. In late December 2008, Tyler completed his active duty service and was transferred to the Reserves where he finished his contractual obligations to the Marine Corps. In addition Tyler's awards include: Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon second award, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and Armed Forces Reserve Medal with "M" device.
In 2009 Tyler began work as a private security contractor for Triple Canopy, and deployed multiple times to Iraq. During this time, Tyler started dating and fell deeply in love with Heather Marie Eagleston. The two were inseparable and married in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 13, 2009. Tyler and Heather were always the life of the party. They enjoyed camping, hiking, and playing games together. They were blessed with two amazing children, Grant (6) and Grayson (5). Tyler was an extraordinary father who lived for his family. Everyone loved seeing the exploits Tyler would post on social media with his two boys.
Tyler worked for North American Security as the National Director of Training and Quality Control. He was highly respected by his peers and all who knew him. Tyler will be remembered for his spontaneity, passion, love, drive and heart.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tyler was not only devoted to God and his family, but also to his country. His spirit of patriotism and duty were only rivaled by his love for his family and his devotion of service.
He will be remembered with full military honors at Ben Lomond Cemetery where he will be laid to rest nearby his maternal grandparents, whom he adored.
Tyler is survived by his wife, Heather; two sons, Grant and Greyson; parents, Danny Kent Beus and Kathryn G. Cheney; siblings, Brandon K. (Claudia) Beus, Desiree Beus Rodriquez, DeLanie (Joshua) Heath, Isaac (Skylar) Beus, and Gabrielle K. (Cole) Schaefer; and by his aunts and uncles and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Marine Reconnaissance Foundation reconfoundation.org
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.